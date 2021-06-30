New Artiste

Zeezy: The new face of Ghanaian Afrobeat/Afro-Dancehall

Born Joseph Wiredu Darlington, burgeoning Ghanaian Afrobeat and Afro- Dancehall crooner known in showbiz as Zeezy is the next big thing to watch out for!

He hails from Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana & resides in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. Zeezy was born to Mr. & Mrs. Wiredu on the September 24th, 1995.

4 years ago, Zeezy really started to Identify his passion and began to show more attention to his new found love -Music, despite always singing and performing at events of family and friends.

He’s one of three siblings who relocated to Accra after his education at Madina Estate Basic School and continued through to the Junior High School level.

He had a chance to further his secondary education at Breman Esikuma Senior high school where he ended and took music as a full time business.

Since then, he has served his teeming fans anmd music lovers with solid tunes such as 419, Like damn (Cover), Odo Siren and the latest hit making waves all over – Ma Lova.

In naming his mentors, he enlists Massicka, Mugeez & Ofori Amponsah but also earnestly awaits the day he’ll bless the world with dream collaborations from the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stoneboy, Jay Z, Wendy Shay, Wizkid, Davido, Omah Lay, Fameye, Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Fireboy, Rema & all the new school artistes in Ghana.

Image

A controversial aspect of his life story enroute to stardom was the circulation of his death across social media in 2019 which was a false news that geenrated much buzz.

Well, Zeezy has resurrected in full regalia and is set to overtake the airwaves with quality tunes and refreshing vibes. Stay tuned!

Get interactive with Zeezy across his socials below;
Instagram: @Zeezyofficial_
Twitter: @Zeezyofficial_
Facebook: Zeezyofficial

