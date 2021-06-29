No Apology! Jessy Gh jabs Volta Rappers in new controversial single

Jessy Gh again has proven he deserved to be tagged as one of the best to ever come from the Volta with his latest single release that he titles; No Apology.

Jessy Gh was crowned as the Highlife Artiste of the year at Youth Empowerment Awards 2020 due to his versatility.

Recently, there were rumours going around that Jessy has lost his touch and is getting soft but this particular song is a message to every rapper out there who has the same mindset to drop it.

In the song, he projected he has been busy working on his forthcoming EP Apple and Roses and working on his branding as well.

Few weeks ago, he got his official facebook page verified with just 1000 following which is clear evidence that he is really working on his brand.

Jessy – No Apology (Prod.by Tracebeatz)

Have a listen Apple Music & Spotify

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!