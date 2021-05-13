Sana Ranking: Korle Gonno’s rising Afro-Dancehall act who was “Born to fight”

Korle Gonno’s Rising Afro-dancehall Artist Sana Ranking whose real name is Michael Mensah, has unleashed a new hot dancehall record titled “Born to fight” for all hustlers and music enthusiasts.

Sana drew inspiration for the Song from his life journey, cultural roots & struggles. It’s a self prophecy of how far he has traveled on the musical journey and the beauty of his dreams and aspirations.

The video is directed by Ankonuel and shot in Sowutoum with sound production by King Kwah. “Born to Fight” is a self explanatory of his hustle.

He has been pursuing music since his school days but started professionally two years ago after he understood the music game and discovered myself 2years ago.

Sana Rankings biggest inspirations are Shabba Ranks and Stonebwoy as well as his late grandfather Alexander Pope Mensah who was a band member for the Great Et Mensah’s tempos band.

He is also from a family with deep roots in music from instrumentalists to backing vocalists. His father was also a drummer.

Sana Loves humanity and wants to take on humanitarian projects to improve the lives of the people in his neighborhood.

Kindly watch the Official Video for Sana Rankings – Born to fight on YouTube directed by Ankonuel Gh

Like share and subscribe, stream Born to Fight and leave your comments.



Facebook : Sana Ranking YouTube : Sana Ranking Audiomack: SanaRanking IG : SanaRanking Twittter : SanaRanking

