Janaya X: the latest songbird to invade the Ghanaian Music scene

Budding songstress, Janaya X is really ready to take the Ghanaian music industry by storm and in our exclusive interview with her, she spoke about her life and how her musical journey started.

Real name, Janet Yabatunle Adams, her fans and followers are used to her stage name, Janaya X as it speaks volumes about her craft.



Aside music, the Dunkwa-on-Offin Nursing and Midwifery Training College old student is a certified nurse who works at a facility in Kumasi.

Speaking to us in the exclusive interview, she indicated that she started doing music professionally about two years ago and takes great inspiration from her dad.



According to her, her father was into DJing, and watching him do his thing made her fall in love more with music. On why she chose that particular stage name, she stated that “Janaya is actually a combination of all my real names and the ‘X’ stands for eXtraordinary”.

She stated that her music icon is legendary Ghanaian musician, Andrews Samini, professionally known as Samini. According to her, she looks forward to having a collaboration with Samini as this will be a dream come true for her.



She was part of the tall list of musicians who graced two times, Western Music Awards hiphop award winner, Casta Troy’s TROJAN Concert held in 2020.



In that same year, she performed at the Strap-Up Fashion show held by AnafoBisi Clothing at the Takoradi Mall.



In 2019, she released a song title, ‘My Life’, which featured Afedzi Perry and Mr. Fantastik which had great airplay but went on a break to finish her education.

She is about to release her first single in 2021, ‘FIRE’ which features award winning Qwesi Flex and this will definitely blow your mind as we were mesmerized when we first heard her soothing voice.

