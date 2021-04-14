Octoblien recruits Abitemi for new groovy song ‘Attention’

Burgeoning Ghanaian artist, Octoblien releases another song titled ‘Attention’ featuring Abitemi.

The new release ‘Attention’ comes as her second of the year, rocking a regal interlude that finely assimilates the song’s mood and feel.

Octoblien and Abitemi gel seamlessly too, diffusing the Afrobeat song with delicately sang lyrics which uplift the already solid instrumentation. Listen/stream here.

But it’s their crooning that comes out on top. Both artists pull off a moving vocal show, sweetly painting a picture of their little novel to fans.





She’s en route to stardom and with her previous release ‘Gawu’ featuring Sensei still hot on its heels, ‘Attention’ is a welcomed addition.





Instagram: octoblien Twitter: @Octoblien Facebook: Octoblien

