Kay Bryn: Afrobeats’ newest ‘Muse’ who doubles as a fashion runway coach

Burgeoning new act and fashion runway coach, Kay Bryn is set for greater heights with his latest Afrobeat inspired tune titled; Muse.

Growing up seeing his mum sing at church had a great impact on his artistry and passion towards doing music. He began music in 2009 with a demo track.

Aside his mum, names such as Okyeame Kwame Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah, Okra Tom Dawidi, among others also inspired him to reach the level he is now.

His latest entry, Muse, is an afrobeat/afropop/afroswing song which talks about how some hardworking ladies inspire their partners to win more.

In an interview, he revealed the reason why he chose to do the Afrobeat genre amongst the lot, “Though I can do hiphop, hiplife or azonto, I choose to do afrobeats because I can express my feelings on there the most and also afrobeat is one of the leading music genres in the world right now”.









‘In the future, I would like to arrange concerts for up-and-coming artists to show their talents and I will do so to contribute to the Ghana music industry. Also will make sure artists get royalties from the music they create”, he added.

Kay Bryn is not only an artist but a model/runway coach and has done many fashion shows, both local and international, for which he’s won awards. To mention a few, London fashion Week, London Men’s fashion week, etc.

Currently, he has 4 singles to his credit namely Sherry Coco, Rain On Me, Baasumomi & Muse which is the recent release. He also has ‘Nowadays’ featuring GBO among others which are available on all streaming platforms. Expect his debut EP soon.

By next year, Kay Bryn would be outdooring his own genre of Ghanaian music and would love to feature Tanzanian artists Diamond Platinumz soon because he believes his songs are really amazing and had an inspiration to write a song of after listening to one of his music.

What are the best social media websites where fans can check for updates on your music?

Get updated on everything about Kay Bryn on his website and socials below; www.kaybryn.com

Instagram – iam_kaybryn

Twitter – iamkaybryn

Facebook – kay Bryn official

In his words he admonished, “Anything is possible and one can achieve whatever they want to achieve through hard work and determination and putting God first.

