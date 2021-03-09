StoneKid: The ‘Money’ crooner pursuing the Ghanaian dream

18yr old Justice Tengey better known by his stage name as StoneKid grew up in one of the renowned neighborhoods in the capital city of Ghana, Accra. He is a student of St. John’s Grammar Senior High School.

As the days go by, new talents spring up. It’s such a joy to watch an artist grow right from their very first release to become a major force in the music industry.

We are accustomed to what the American Dream is. But what is the Ghanaian dream? The newest kid on the block is well aware of the struggles that come with pursuing a dream in the capital city.

But then again he has also witnessed success stories and he aims to stop at nothing to have his name written in the history books.

Stonekid has seen firsthand how powerful money is. On his debut single, “Money” he talks about how being the firstborn of his parents comes with responsibilities that require him to make money to execute these responsibilities.

He also makes references to make his mum proud. He is steadily hustling and praying with the hope that one day his sacrifices will pay off. When he eventually attains success, Stonekid is going to elevate his entire family to a level where they will be comfortable.

This euphonious street anthem is instantly addictive because of its catchy chorus and beat. Production credit on this Afro dancehall banger goes to Deelaw Beatz.

Stonekid’s voice and delivery make you even more anxious about what he has to offer with his next project but until then, it’s all about the Money.

Stream Money on all digital platforms here.

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

