New Artiste

Mz Anda: A vocal goddess with a touch of modernity

She resurfaced in 2020 with a cover of Epixode's "Too Much" which was a big comeback for her.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Mz Anda: A vocal goddess with a touch of modernity
Mz Anda: A vocal goddess with a touch of modernity Photo Credit: Mz Anda

Born Anda Dramani, is a female vocalist with the stage name Mz Anda. A Ghanaian by birth from the Savannah Region, Bole.

Though a Gonja by tribe, she has lived most of her life at Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana. She attended her early and basic education at Kasoa and continued her secondary education at Mankesim Secondary of which she completed in 2017.

For circumstances beyond control she could not continue her education to the tertiary level. She has always had passion for arts and although she was not certain which aspect of arts she wanted to major in, she studied visual arts.

Mz Anda began showing love for painting and ceramics and later in life she discovered her vocal ability. Started Music professionally in 2018, after her debut release which happened to be her first EP “Spiritual Gangsta”. She took a break to perfect her musical abilities.

She resurfaced in 2020 with a cover of Epixode’s “Too Much” which was a big comeback for her.

Mz Anda defines her style as dynamic afro-soul and has the capability of doing awesome things in any genre she finds herself. She also has a strong passion for live music and believes herself to be more of a performer than a recording artist.

Signed to UTSH Music LLC in 2019, Mz Anda envisions a promising future as she targets an international career in music.

Facebook: Mz Anda Sings

Twitter: @MzAndaSings

Instagram: @MzAndaSings

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

New video explains genesis of Shatta Wale, Burna Boy beef! - Watch here

New video explains genesis of Shatta Wale, Burna Boy beef!

4 days ago
Get to know who King Ghana is

Get to know who King Ghana is!

4 days ago
Eugy & Chop Daily partner up for yet another banger; Plenty Pepper

Eugy & Chop Daily partner up for Plenty Pepper

4 days ago
Video Premiere: Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale feat. Captan & Ara B

2021 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker