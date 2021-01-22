New Artiste

Meet Heartman: the first talent of MzBel’s BelJam Records!

Owned by the ace songstress Mzbel, BelJam Records has unveiled its newest act, Heartman with an official music video for his debut single; For You.

Heartman recently got signed under Ghanaian songstress Mzbel’s record label Beljam Records, and the budding young musician is determined to bring the vibrant and melodious Ghanaian music back to life with his music.

He is undoubtedly one of the few musicians who are not only interested in instrumentals but the contents as well.

Produced by Zanli, Heartman’s song ‘For You’ is a great masterpiece. Anticipate great music from the camp of the unique talent henceforth as we enjoy his new tune on Audiomack, Soundcloud and all other digital music stores.

