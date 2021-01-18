New Artiste

Get to know who King Ghana is!

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 5 hours ago
Get to know who King Ghana is
Get to know who King Ghana is. Photo Credit: King Ghana

New artist King Ghana, real name Dennis Boadi, is a young Ghanaian musician who hails from Cape Coast in the Central Region.

His passion for music began at an early age when, in his own words, “I began to sing with every opportunity that came my way” said the 9th May born artist.

This passion for music pushed King Ghana to begin singing, rapping, and performing to friends and family.

Get to know who King Ghana is
King Ghana

His writing influence was from listening to other inspirational songs which he set to put on his lyrics as his voice to the world.

King Ghana has a unique musical style derived from his desire to sing and compose lyrics with everything happening around him. He however hopes to develop his music career around these various genres; HipHop /Trap music.

He plans to study and create his own unique sound out of what he has learned from these amazing music genres.

King Ghana who is very much inspired by legendary artists such as Dmx Style, P Jadakiss, Joseph Hill, and Lil Boosie looks to soar higher in his music career just like his predecessor.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Bulldog is fine; he wasn't bailed by the NDC, just concerned friends - Rex Omar

Bulldog is fine; he wasn’t bailed by the NDC, just concerned friends – Rex Omar

4 days ago
Sarkodie ironically mocks trolls with 'Stingy Men Association' tweet

Sarkodie ironically mocks trolls with ‘Stingy Men Association’ tweet

4 days ago
Abiana thrills dignitaries during Akuffo-Addo's Presidential Inauguration Dinner

Abiana seranades dignitaries during Akuffo-Addo’s Presidential Inauguration Dinner

5 days ago
Safari! KGee to take fans on a musical journey with debut album on February 12

Safari! KGee to take fans on a musical journey with debut album on February 12

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker