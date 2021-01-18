Get to know who King Ghana is!

New artist King Ghana, real name Dennis Boadi, is a young Ghanaian musician who hails from Cape Coast in the Central Region.

His passion for music began at an early age when, in his own words, “I began to sing with every opportunity that came my way” said the 9th May born artist.

This passion for music pushed King Ghana to begin singing, rapping, and performing to friends and family.

King Ghana

His writing influence was from listening to other inspirational songs which he set to put on his lyrics as his voice to the world.

King Ghana has a unique musical style derived from his desire to sing and compose lyrics with everything happening around him. He however hopes to develop his music career around these various genres; HipHop /Trap music.

He plans to study and create his own unique sound out of what he has learned from these amazing music genres.

King Ghana who is very much inspired by legendary artists such as Dmx Style, P Jadakiss, Joseph Hill, and Lil Boosie looks to soar higher in his music career just like his predecessor.

