Kwame AK, the promising Afropop artist

Music is the only channel they have available to express what they feel within them to the rest of the world and for US-based Ghanaian musician Kwame AK music is his everything.

Music is a universal language but for those that make the music, music is life. Born, Kwame Akrasi, Kwame AK Spent his child in Adenta, a suburb of Accra.

He had his secondary education at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (Presec, Legon) and furthered to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he spent just a year.

He completed his education in the United States.

Having a great passion for music at a young age, his early influences were the old hip life artistes such as Reggie Rockstone, Akatakyie, Akyeame, and Samini to name a few, his most recent influences and inspirations are Stonebwoy, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, he says the works of these artists is a great motivator for him to do the music well.

He has been on and off the music scene for a decade but officially has been doing serious music for just 2 years.

Kwame AK said during the time he was on and off with his music, he was dealing with a whole lot of things, from family to school and with not so trustworthy managers who were more interested in getting money than helping him grow as an artist.

Under his belt, he has a whole lot of music but for when he hasn’t been very active in these 2 years he has 3 singles titled “Balawo”, “Murderer” and “Aseda” which features Fameye.

Kwame AK is set to release his first song titled “Big Poppa” off his solo EP, “Yours Now” any moment soon. Do stream his current songs on all digital streaming platforms while you wait on the EP.

