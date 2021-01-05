Lord Kenya, Akyeame, Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour inspired me – FredySingSong

FredySingSong, born Asare Fred is a young Ghanaian musician who hails from the Eastern Region, Kwahu Abetifi, born in Akyem Anyinam, and grew up in Accra.

His passion for music began at an early age where he started his musical career as a hiplife artiste by the name “Okasafour” and used to rap with every opportunity that came his way.

The passion for music pushed FredySingSong to begin rapping and performing with every opportunity that comes his way.

His writing influence was inspired by listening to legendary artists such as Lord Kenya, Akyeame, Reggie Rockstone, and Obrafour. He had a unique musical style derived from his desire to rap and compose lyrics with everything happening around him.

FrediSingSong

FredySingSong released an album titled “Rapture” which featured Nakay of Nkase3 fame on June 22nd 2002 at the cape coast culture centre, “Anti Awuraba” was the biggest song on the album.

After almost a decade of disappearance from the music scene, Okasafour Now FredySingSong could not do away with his God-given Talent and he is finally back as an urban gospel musician.

He is however poised to preach, praise and tell the world how great the Almighty God is.

FrediSingSong and his new solid team are gearing up to set the pace for a blazing musical career and is set to release a new song titled “Bohy3 Bi” which features K. Asare and was produced by Hasty Baba.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!