Dan Drizzy serves hot visuals for Highlife single featuring Medikal; Believe

Emerging Ghanaian-born singer-songwriter, Dan Drizzy delivers yet another refreshing and sweet-sounding Highlife single ‘Believe’ featuring AMG heavyweight, Medikal.

Stream ‘Believe’ on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

‘Believe’ is the songster’s second official single off his debut ‘’Business with God’’ EP. It’s a wholesome take on the Ghanaian genre with a dash of Nigerian elements that make the sound pop.

Centered on hope and certainty in God’s answering might, Dan Drizzy and Medikal deliver a sensational groove atop the Trillaman production which is a blast from the past.

Dan Drizzy works with Yaw Skyface to pull off the visuals of ‘Believe’ – a colourful take on the indigenous sound with a contemporary mix. All scenes were shot in Jamestown, the vibrant heart of Accra.

Born Daniel Odun, Dan Drizzy grew up between two worlds of rich culture.

His family’s deep ties to South African and Nigerian music influenced Odun’s choice of sound and rhythm, creating the artist many love today, Dan Drizzy – his outstanding melodies, vocals, sound arrangements and songwriting abilities have landed him in the spotlight both in Ghana and across Western Africa.

Dan Drizzy is ending 2020 in grand style and with his maiden EP ‘’Business with God’’ in the bag, fans surely have his attention come 2021.

After a successful release of his recent single, ‘Money Speaking’ featuring Yaa Pono, he took a decidedly different direction, choosing to lean into a wider array of sounds and styles, in order to convey a broader set of emotions and culture, most notably his paternal ancestry.

Instagram: kul_drizzy Twitter: @kul_DRiZzy Facebook: Dan Drizzy

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!