SePha treats the ears to an Afro-soul delight in new single; Nonsense

The Afro-soul genre is certainly one that sends chills down every listener’s spine and Sepha is here to be that conductor with his new single; Nonsense.

Once you hop on an Afro-Soul playlist, it’s almost inevitable to drop your headphones. The etch melodic rhythms tempt you to keep listening until your cellphone’s battery is downright drained out. It’s been a force to reckon with in our quest to make Afrobeats a globally recognized genre.

SePha in his own timing has decided to gift his fans with a new single. The buoyant singer seamlessly fused English and a native Ghanaian language “Ewe” into a euphonic record.

His new single titled “Nonsense” tells a tale most of us have experienced throughout our journey on earth. Love they say is blind. SePha’s new body of work exhibits how we fall in love with people who don’t reciprocate the feelings we express for them.

To make situations worse, it isn’t the thought of not attaining your expectations from your partner that kills you, rather it’s usually the mockery from your close friends who only feel you are making a fool out of yourself. Nevertheless, your intent always remains unchanged.

Every day feels the same but somehow deep within there is a faint light of hope that makes you think one day, your partner will realize your efforts and requite them.

The exuberant young artist recruited “Deelawbeatz” for his earmark of classic top-notch productions and it’s mixed and mastered by ‘’Jayphano. “Nonsense” is the sequel to his previous release dubbed “Bad Idea” which procured critical success.

“Nonsense” is available on all digital stores via https://ampl.ink/8ZBJp

Social media handles: Instagram/Twitter – @sephaletsa. Facebook – Sefakor Letsa

