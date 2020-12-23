New Artiste

Loid Tag confronts claims that he sounds like Kwesi Arthur!

Afrobeats and rap sensation Loid Tag is worried about Ghanaian music loving fans always claiming he sounds like award-winning musician Kwesi Arthur.

The Ghanaian music circles in recent times has witnessed a backlash with enthusiasts saying some upcoming musicians are trying to imitate the style of Kwesi Arthur.

But Loid Tag who has faced such criticism over the past months, has said that he feels everyone has a unique style and is different from any other musician.

“Sincerely, I don’t like when people say I sound like Kwesi Arthur because I think my style is different. I even heard people say I am trying to copy his style which I don’t agree with.

“My kind of music is different from him and I am trying to be unique so as to be successful in this very competitive music industry,” he said in an interview.

Loid Tag who has touted for a massive breakthrough in the music industry, is currently promoting his new single “Yaa Ba” which translates in English as “We Have Arrived”.

