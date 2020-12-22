Wyllz rebrands as Wavy Willy; serves 2-track ‘’Silver Surfer’’ compilation

Wavy Willy has released an official compilation titled ‘’Silver Surfer’’ after rebranding from Wyllz. The name change makes it clear the evolution Wyllz has undergone to become the artist he is now.

From flows, melodies and composure, one thing is for sure: Wavy Willy does have flows that are wavy as his name suggests.

The rap artist enlists Stoneage Clan affiliates – Badszn, Carl Keegan and Rokboyz on production with Pluto and features the uprising talent – Jaleel Thomas.

The compilation begins with ‘No Cape’ and sees Wavy Willy rapping with a low melodic flow over a calming trap beat produced by Pluto.

The song has a very catchy hook, of which he lets us know his experiences and justifications for his decisions. He raps ‘’…I could never switch ways, stoneage till the end of my days’’.

‘’Silver Surfer’’ closes with ‘23’. ‘23’ has Wavy Willy and Jaleel Thomas rapping back and forth on a trap banger produced by Badszn and Carl Keegan.

Both artists express how very different they stand out from the rest. Everyone faces problems but these two always find a way to come out the other end winning.

We should be expecting to hear more from Wavy Willy after this drop. The project is currently available on all digital streaming platforms here: https://ditto.fm/silversurfer

Instagram: wyllzzz Twitter: @wyllzzz

