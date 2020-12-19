Meet Qing Cedar, an artist on a unique mission

Qing cedar is a young talented musician born and raised at Old Tafo in Ashanti Region who is on a mission to carve a unique name for himself.

On the rise in the music industry presently, Qing Cedar started his music career way back 1999 in Kumasi and is an Afrobeat, Highlife.

To know what makes him unique Qing Cedar stated: “if you listen to my songs, my brand and my type of rap or singing that I do, it’s more unique than my fellow musicians in our industry for now because I don’t do what they do, I do my own style.“

To celebrate the Yuletide, Qing Cedar will be releasing a new song, , on Monday.

The song is a love song that carries a weight of messages that is perfectly made for the ladies.

In explaining the song, he said “it’s about a guy telling his girlfriend or wife that he will fulfill his promise that he made by buying her a car, a ring a house and many more because the girl or wife deserves it.“

With the numerous challenges in Ghanaian music industry Qing Cedar has some desires he wants fulfilled.

“All I desire for the industry is to make good businesses, make a good future from it, become pillar which will always give me income from the industry.”

Qing Cedar seeks to make a lot from the industry with his upcoming release