Get familiar with Afrobeats artist; Awoskey

Awoskey, born Joshua Aondona Awolowo is a young Ghanaian Afro-Pop musician who was born in the Ukum Local Government, Nigeria.

Born on 12th December, his passion for music began at an early age when he used to rap and sing with every given opportunity that came his way.

Awoskey’s passion for music pushed him to begin singing and performing to friends and family. From then on, he set out to put his lyrics and voice to the world with inspirational songs influencing his songwriting skills.

Awoskey

Awoskey has a unique musical style derived from his desire to sing and compose lyrics with everything happening around him.

His soulful side, which he adopted from regularly singing, makes him sound very melodic.

Awoskey however hopes to develop his music career around these various genres; Afro-beats, Afro-pop with plans to study and create his own unique sound out of what he has learned from these amazing music genres.

Awoskey is very much inspired by legendary artists such as Timaya, 2baba, Lil Wayne, and Shatta Wale and looks to soar higher in his music career just like his predecessor.

Awoskey

Awoskey released “Mama Prayer And Badman” as his official singles. These singles were accompanied by top music videos.

The song and video were trending on every online/radio platform.

Awoskey and his new solid team are gearing up to set the pace for a blazing musical career for him.

Follow him on:

Instagram – @awoskey_5050

Facebook – Awoskey Joshua

Twitter – @boywoskey

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!