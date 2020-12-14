New Artiste

Bobby Gentle's Genesis is one you should listen to

Bobby Gentle inserts his latest 10-track EP; Genesis
Burgeoning Ghanaian singer and producer, Lawrence Kwasi Tando known in showbiz as Bobby Gentle is out with a 10-track EP dubbed; Genesis.

After 8 years of honing his talent and skills as an artist, the native of Asebu, Cape Coast believes he is ready to be the next big name in Ghanaian music. Despite coming from a poor background, Bobby hasn’t been deterred by the lack of financial support from family or friends, as he trusts the process.

Currently signed to Realtegic Records, Bobby Gentle is inspired by Kofi Kinaata and Nat Brew but also looks up to Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, and E.L for their production prowess.

Talking about his struggles, Bobby Gentle is grateful to God for the position he is in now.

“There were many times I slept without food. I have been through all the hustle in life, I mean hell. I have lived with the people and became one of their own. Later I met REALTEGIC records and I am thankful to God for making me see such great production for the support”.

‘Genesis’ is a 10-track EP that Bobby Gentle seeks to use to project how the youth can achieve their aims with hard work and determination coupled with a non-violent lifestyle led by Love.

Bobby Gentle is an Afropop artist thus most of the songs will tow that line.

