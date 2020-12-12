Kojo Luda: A rapper on a mission to project Ghanaian artistry

Born Ayimah Kojo Seth Beyeseh and known in showbiz as Kojo Luda, Ghanaian hip-hop and hiplife recording artist sign under Samanti Music is optimistic about the impact of his career.

He is also a graduate of Valley View University from Western North Region of Ghana and stays in Accra.

Kojo Luda was born on the 07 November 1994 in Ghana.

He is recognized as one of the finest and fast rising rapper in Ghana. He won many music related awards such as (Western North Music Awards) New Discovery Artistes in 2018.

Fast forward 2019 , he won the Best Rapper of the Year and the Ultimate award which is the Artistes of The Year at the WENMA 2019. He was also the winner of “The Battle” on Pan African Tv Swift show which he “murdered” 4 good Rappers.

Gradually Kojo Luda is taking his Music game from a different level to another. He was able to conquer his hood and was known to be one of the best rappers in Achimota.

He continued by winning several rap battles on Adom Fm’s Kasahare level show hosted by Pope Skinny.

In 2012-2013 he was made the Entertainment Perfect of Ofori Panin Senior High School and awarded the Most Famous Artistes in the East Akim Zone.

He was also nominated as the Best Rapper of the year in the High School Entertainers awards in 2013. In 2014, Kojo Luda was a contestant in the Emcee 36 rap battle host by Zone36 where he was evicted in the semi final stage.

He was Awarded for two consecutive years as the Most Influential Student In Music in Valley View University in the year 2017 and 2018.

In commenting on his artistry and inspiration, he revealed, “My style alone makes me unique, because I focus on merging storylines into commercial songs that people can easily relate to. I also involve everything I have been through and what goes on around me in my music.”

“P3P33P3 is about a broke guy knowing very well that his girlfriend is cheating and has decided not to complain because he is bringing nothing on the table. But whatever the lady will take or get from the rich man should be shared equally”, he narrated when questioned about his latest project.

“My desire is to be the voice of the voiceless, project my people (Sefwi). That one who made an impact on people’s lives through the music, through the lifestyle and by representing them”, he opined.

