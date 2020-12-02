Safo Kyei debuts with new inspirational tune; Signs In Motion

Gospel recording artist, songwriter, and entrepreneur Safo Kyei has released his official maiden faith-inspiring single “Signs In Motion” available now on all major music streaming platforms.

The new single already stirring up hope in many reminds the believer of the God who still answers prayers in the most difficult situation, thus rekindling our zeal to draw closer to Him in prayer, placing our needs before him, and receiving answers.

“Signs In Motion” is a song that puts believers in a position to receive from God by making our requests known to Him in an atmosphere saturated with power from on high.

The song gives an everlasting reassurance that we have a God who does not withhold His blessings from us. Written, composed, and performed by Safo Kyei, this song will encourage you and renew your trust in God as the ultimate provider.” – Safo Kyei added.

Signs In Motion comes with a beautiful video with a simple concept yet jutting brilliance and colorfulness. Grab your copy online on SPOTIFY and ITUNES

Safo Kyei is an Entrepreneur, Songwriter, and a Recording Artist. He has a passion for creativity and seeks to drive Christian music to a height of excellence by encouraging the making and production of original songs, to a large extent.

He’s the founder of Two Beats Entertainment, a company that promotes Arts and Entertainment in general. He’s also the Kumasi branch manager of Virtual Sound Lab, a musical instrument superstore.