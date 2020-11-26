Ayadze! Derrick Prince commends God in latest visuals

“Ayadze” (to wit ‘well done’ in Fante) highlights the goodness of God and mercy upon humanity and burgeoning Gospel crooner Derrick Prince seeks to spearhead this agenda.

According to Derrick Prince, the mid-tempo track serves as a comforter in hard times and at the same time, a victory song.

He says in an interview: “How do you respond to chaotic events and things not going the way you expect them to go?”

Derrick Prince continued: “This song helps us remember that God has been good to us before. He has come through for us before, therefore, focusing on His goodness and faithfulness gives us the assurance that He will definitely turn things around for us and also work things our for our good.”

“So our response to all trouble is trust in God because he’s a good God,” he added.

