Sinam; from MTN hitmaker to a stunning songstress

After participating in one of Ghana’s biggest talent reality show MTN hitmaker, singer Sinam is out with a brand new love song titled, ‘Only You’ and produced by 4EB.

Stream ‘Only You’ on all digital streaming platforms here.

Growing up in a music family, from singing in church to being on Hitmaker 8, Sinam has always had a thing for music and expressing herself through her music.

Born in the Volta Region of Ghana, balancing music and studying to become a pharmacist has been one of the major challenges of this young and beautiful singer, but hard work and persistence has seen Sinam achieve a lot in a very little time she started music.

She has recorded with top producers like Mix Master Garzy and singer Mr. Drew, and it’s evidence that this new talent is definitely someone to watch out for.

Simple yet catchy lyrics on a slow tempo beat produced by 4eb, her new Single Only You talks about love and how love sometimes can make people do crazy things.

Stream/buy on Audiomack, Apple Music and all other online stores.

Follow her on Instagram: @iamsinam and on Twitter: @sinammusic

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!