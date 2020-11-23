Zanli announces new single release on November 30 titled; Toli

Emerging Ghanaian Singer and Producer, David Kofi Aduteye known in showbiz as Zanli readies his song titled “Toli” produced by prolific Ghanaian Music Producer, Beatz Dakay.

It is scheduled to go live on November 30. Kindly Pre-Save “Toli” by Zanli here.

The Singer cum Producer took to his official Instagram page to announce the release of his new song “Toli” which is scheduled to be release on November 30th under “The Justice Experience”. Check original post below;

The “Alte Cruise” songwriter on his debut release after signing onto “The Justice Experience”, an independent record label owned by DJ Justice, hints on touching on stressing political issues bothering Ghana and the continent Africa as a whole.

With influences of daily events, the crooner creates music with subtle activism and details life experiences through the craft of music making.

With versatility, the artiste creatively crafts his stories to educate and caution the masses on sensitive issues faced by the community.

“I create music to correct and empower society” – Zanli mused at the end of our conversation.

