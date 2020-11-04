Meet the new Afro Gospel artist; JVS

Jeremy Von-Sammy, a Gospel/Afro Gospel artist, known by the stage name “JVS“, was born on May 2nd 2000 in South East London and is of Ghanaian descent.

His passion for music at a young age has evoked this journey to create music on a global platform.

He is driven by God’s love and compassion to put out outstanding pieces which reflect his Christian faith as a Seventh-Day Adventist.

JVS hopes to spread God’s inspired Word to all generations by sharing his God-given talent. His music aims to serve as a reminder of God’s love for his children, through clear lyrical content. JVS is one to look out for so keep your eyes peeled.

JVS is an artist who loves to praise God, and he will never stop praising him. God has done marvelous things in his life to the point that he almost lost himself, but through prayer and building a relationship with God, God brought him back onto the right path.

He states; “I want to be an inspiration to others out there that God can do beautiful things in your life, only if you allow him to work within your life and have faith in him“.

“It is my prayer that through my all my music, I can share God’s love to all and all those that listen will be blessed” JVS continued.

JVS Social Media Link:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jeremy_vonsam/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/JeremyvonsamJr

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Jeremyvonsam

A Bible Scripture Inspired by my Blessing Me single i.e. Isaiah 54:10: “Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed,” says the LORD, who has compassion on you.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!