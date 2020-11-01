New Artiste

Young rap god Kaus debuts with a 5-track EP; Overhead

It's a dynamic Afro Hip-Hop fusion project exploring the visions of a go-getter

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Young rap god Kaus debuts with a 5-track EP; Overhead’
Young rap god Kaus debuts with a 5-track EP; Overhead’ Photo Credit: Kaus

Emerging Ghanaian rapper, Kaus has premiered his debut EP titled ‘’Overhead’’ which is set to redefine the next episode of Ghana’s Rap scene.

The 5-track EP which is currently available on all digital stores worldwide is already turning heads. Stream here.

Kaus - Overhead EP.jpg

‘’Overhead’’ is a dynamic Afro Hip-Hop fusion project that explores the visions of a go-getter from Tema – a city bustling with diverse young people on different paths to reach their million-dollar goals.

‘’Overhead’’ is rich with street anthems for anyone out there with a drive to climb up life’s ladder on their way to luxury and wealth.

The EP ‘’Overhead’’ draws inspiration from what we all see when we look up. Literally speaking, the EP is inspired by what is ‘’over our heads’’ – the skies, the heavens and all the dreams we aspire to reach.

Speaking on his expectations for the EP, Kaus said ‘’I expect the EP to reach a variety of audience around the world and also introduce the African street culture to the rest of the world’’.

The EP boasts of records like ‘9 Lives’, ‘Dan Fodio’, ‘Dawg’, ‘GBK D’, ‘Get Paid’ with a sole guest feature coming from ace artist, Hxncho.

Other honorable mentions include Trvpwrxk who is named as executive producer.

Follow him across social media via:

Instagram: kaussgram
Twitter: @kaustweets Facebook: KausBook

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Kwesi Arthur indulges fans to report a verified fake facebook account in his name

Kwesi Arthur indulges fans to report a verified fake facebook account in his name

5 days ago
Photo of Dee Wills advices the youth against drug abuse; drops a viral freestyle

Dee Wills advices the youth against drug abuse; drops a viral freestyle

5 days ago
Photo of The challenges of monetising through Digital Media: Free Downloads

The challenges of monetising through Digital Media: Free Downloads

5 days ago
Photo of Naana Akyinba: The Gospel minstrel poised for a divine global ‘Ignition’

Naana Akyinba: The Gospel minstrel poised for a divine global ‘Ignition’

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker