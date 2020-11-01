Young rap god Kaus debuts with a 5-track EP; Overhead’

Emerging Ghanaian rapper, Kaus has premiered his debut EP titled ‘’Overhead’’ which is set to redefine the next episode of Ghana’s Rap scene.

The 5-track EP which is currently available on all digital stores worldwide is already turning heads. Stream here.

‘’Overhead’’ is a dynamic Afro Hip-Hop fusion project that explores the visions of a go-getter from Tema – a city bustling with diverse young people on different paths to reach their million-dollar goals.

‘’Overhead’’ is rich with street anthems for anyone out there with a drive to climb up life’s ladder on their way to luxury and wealth.

The EP ‘’Overhead’’ draws inspiration from what we all see when we look up. Literally speaking, the EP is inspired by what is ‘’over our heads’’ – the skies, the heavens and all the dreams we aspire to reach.

Speaking on his expectations for the EP, Kaus said ‘’I expect the EP to reach a variety of audience around the world and also introduce the African street culture to the rest of the world’’.

The EP boasts of records like ‘9 Lives’, ‘Dan Fodio’, ‘Dawg’, ‘GBK D’, ‘Get Paid’ with a sole guest feature coming from ace artist, Hxncho.

Other honorable mentions include Trvpwrxk who is named as executive producer.

Follow him across social media via:

Instagram: kaussgram

Twitter: @kaustweets Facebook: KausBook

