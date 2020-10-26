Naana Akyinba: The Gospel minstrel poised for a divine global ‘Ignition’

Martina Naana Bentil known within showbiz as Naana Akyinba, is a prolific Gospel Songstress and a dedicated servant of God in this end time.

Naana Akyinba Bentil, a worshipper who is passionate about the things of God through her songs gives hope to the hopeless, inspire, and most importantly win the lost souls for Christ.

Naana Akyinba on 1st November 2020, will launch her much-touted album dubbed Ignition.

The event will take place at the Church of Pentecost North Kaneshie Central Assembly.

Naana Akyinba Bentil described the launch of the her album as the perfect time to “ignite the power within as believers. The power of the Spirit of God, power of the blood, power of faith, hope, love, goodness, peace, self control.”

Billed to perform at the launch include seasoned men and women of God such as, Elder Mireku, Christiana Attafuah, Paa Sammy, Patrick Amoako, Braa Kwaku and Ruth Adjei,

Naana Akyinba Bentil, to the Glory of God has over ten songs to her credit, popular among them includes; Ewuradze bedzi hene, [The Lord Shall reign], Morotwen [I am waiting], Mawie [It’s finished], “Meyɛ Onyame [I am the Lord]

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Naana Akyinba Bentil held a live virtual worship concert, dubbed “Thy Kingdom Come” which had over a 1000 live viewers and over 20,000 views on her social media channels.

Naana Akyinba Bentil, has to the glory of God also ministered at several local and international conferences by the Church of Pentecost, most notably the 2018 Global Ministers and wives conference at the Pentecost Convention Center, Gomoa Fetteh.











During the maiden edition of her worship event dubbed ‘osor'(worship) in November 2015, Miss Akyinba assembled a Plethora of the heavyweights in the Gospel music fraternity with the likes of Sammy Baah, Braa Kwaku and a host of other seasoned ministers on one stage.

In November 2016, Naana once again brought together Great men of God under one roof during the Spirit-filled gathering dubbed ‘FALLEN FROM GRACE'(WHEN WORSHIP SPARKS A REVIVAL).

The above-stipulated event witnessed spectacular performances from seasoned ministers like Braa Kwaku, Nana Enock, Actor Brew Riverson Jnr and a host of others.

Martina Naana Bentil has under the Inspiration of the Holy Spirit recorded a Spirit-filled gospel Single to reconcile the lost souls with God, as we reminisce the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in this Easter festive season dubbed “LOVE CRUCIFIED” which debuted on 14th April, 2017.

The Single “Love Crucified”, talks about the Love God exhibited to mankind by giving Jesus His only son as a benefaction.

God demonstrates His Love towards man, in that whiles we were still sinners Christ died an egregious death for us; that we might have life and have it more abundantly.

The sensational Gospel songstress who has since childhood sung in church wholeheartedly as her talent and passion, hails from Ekumfi Ebiram in the Central Region.

Miss Naana Akyinba, is a deaconness of the Church of Pentecost.

She is also alumnus of Mfantsiman Girls SHS furthered her education at the Methodist University College Ghana and has since worked tirelessly to win more souls to Christ.

She currently worships with the Church of Pentecost Kaneshie Estate Assembly.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!