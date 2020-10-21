Emjay Blak goes inspirational with new Hip-hop jam; Live It Up

Burgeoning Ghanaian Hip Hop act, Emjay Blak has officially released the audio to his inspirational Hip Hop song titled “Live It Up”.

Born Martin Dzidzah Yao Senanu, is a Hip Hop artist with a fusion of African sound who hails from Ho in the Volta Region.

“Live It Up” is an inspirational song which aims at telling a story of a young creative who is struggling to make ends meet but still optimistic about a happy ending regardless of the obstacles faced.

EMJAY BLAK on social media via;

Twitter: @emjayblak

Instagram: @_emjayblak

Facebook: Emjay Blak

