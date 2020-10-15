New Artiste

A multifaceted artist; meet Poncho. Photo Credit: Poncho

A rapper and songwriter born and nurtured in the town of Techiman in Brong Ahafo Region, Poncho discovered his musical career at a tender age whiles he was schooling.

Having had his early education at St. James Seminary Senior High in Sunyani, Poncho continued to offer Geography and Dance studies at the University of Ghana, Legon whiles still doing music.

The unique Poncho grew up on the musical influences of the likes of Obrafuor, Reggie Rockstone, Okomfuor Kwadea, and Daddy Lumba which resulted in his witty ideas and fresh on his songs.

Pre-Save Poncho’s current single Koso – https://ditto.fm/koso

From a Young introvert who found peace and comfort in listening to music to a strong and confident talented artiste who is constantly developing his craft and brand to reach the maximum heights, Poncho promises nothing but the best.

