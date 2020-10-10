New Artiste

Meet Efua: The new goddess of R&B/Soul from Ghana

She is poised to release a new single on October 16th titled, On My Heart,

US-based burgeoning R&B/Soul artist from Ghana, West Africa, Efua is a 22 year old experienced performer who has been singing for 20+ years.

She has received formal classical training, grew up in many church and community choirs and has been performing music of her own for years.

Efua is a young and talented crooner that incorporates traditional R&B, Soul, experimental sounds and her Christian background to create compelling melodies that inspire others to be their best self.

She is also an up and coming songwriter who is willing to collaborate on projects with other talented artist and currently doubles as a full-stack Software Engineering student at the Flatiron School.

She is out with several singles and an EP; Story of EFUA  which is out on all streaming platforms.

Her songs include Show Me You (feat. Rasheen Purnell), Follow My Dreams, Pretty To You, Wake Up (feat. King Dul) and Medase.

She is poised to release a new single on October 16th titled, On My Heart, which will be made available across all streaming platforms.

Efua’s upbringing, musical training, and extensive performance experience has polished her for greatness watch her rise to the top.

Efua would be more than happy to come celebrate your event with you. You can book through www.Efuamusic.com or any questions or inquiries can be sent to 302-399-5011

Follow her on her socials: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

