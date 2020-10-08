KojoTrade: Leaving secular to shine his light in Gospel

After a long leave from the musical scene, former Afro Reggae and Dancehall artist, KojoTrade has finally switched from the secular genre to perceive God’s work as a full time Gospel artist.

Known with his unique and powerful vocal abilities, KojoTrade has released his first single ‘Let Your Light Shine’.

Production credits go to Genius Selection and Safoa Band who did an outstanding job in creating the canvas for KojoTrade to sing on. The classic, mellow record opens with KojoTrade reciting the Lord’s prayer.

‘Let Your Light Shine’ asks God to provide His blessings and protect him. Kojo emphasizes this through the repetition in the chorus – designed to get the listener into a mode of worship and faith, knowing that God will be there for them.

”The time was due to do so… It came as a revelation and many of them, in a prophetic manner too, so I had to subdue and be obedient to the calling”, expresses Kojo on why he switched genres.

Taken from his upcoming album “God Alone Mighty”, the song will inspire listeners to use this masterpiece as a prayer request song to seek God’s face in their difficult dark times.

TWEET: @KojoTrade

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!