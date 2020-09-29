Burgeoning Urban Gospel act JDel out with; 2ND Coming

Urban Gospel act, Joel Delasi Djokoto known by his showbiz name, JDel releases his much anticipated new single; 2nd Coming.

It was during a worship time back in Junior High, i was listening to one of the leaders’ minister. She sang a song about her love for God and it was deep, and i instantly felt the need to sing something about God’s Love.

It was then that the melody started coming to me, i found myself singing it in my head over and over just so that could remember it.

During the first break period, I wrote the first three lines of the song, and dubbed it: “The Revelation of Jesus Christ” by the time I had gotten to my final year in Junior High, I had completed 1 verse and the chorus to the song.

It was somewhere in University that it occurred to me to include a rap verse, and change a few lines, and at that point, i dubbed it: “Father’s Coming” It took a long time to get this done, many at times, I would look at what I’ve done, and upon thinking that the song was complete, something new kept coming up.

I had to change several lines of the song on numerous occasions, because my understanding about Jesus Christ and who I am in Him grew deeper …and this led me to complete the song,

it was at this point that i was convinced that i needed to talk more about His love and the fact that He is Coming again, thus, the title: “2nd Coming”.

WHAT’S NEXT?

My next song to end the year, is actually a sequel to my first single (JOY), it’s dubbed: EVERMORE, and should be out during the festive season or earlier.

Joel Delasi Djokoto is also referred to as JDel (Joel Delasi), His love for music began at an early stage; going to concerts, singing with cousins and friends at family gatherings, and being part of musical church events, He pursued his love for music and the visual arts even into the university, as he majored in Graphic Design and offered music as a cognitive area at the University of Education Winneba.

While in the university, JDel made a statement saying “Music is more than just words of melody, to me…music is a prayer…music is my heartbeat” and it was around that same time that he started to write JOY, which was eventually completed and became the first song to be released in 2019.

JDel is an independent upcoming gospel artiste and songwriter.

