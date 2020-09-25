Double Up! Meet the talented Ama Petal

Ghanaian female singer Ama Petal has officially come through with her debut song for the year 2020 produced by Peewezel.

Titled “Double Up“, the song talks about speeding up one’s hustle, hard work, and dreams.

The relatable song set the pace for the female artist proving her to be more of a promising star.

Ama Petal, Ghanaian young fast-rising Afrobeat/Afropop artist born Petal Ama Bofoa is a young sensational artist who is related to Zylofon Music signee rapper Obibini Boafo and the only child of her parents.

She completed Senior High School at Apostle Safo School of Art and Science whereby she proceeded to Sunyani Technical University for her Tertiary Educational Level.

Her passion for music began during her tertiary level where she became very famous as the only lady who stands out with the big guys in school when it comes to Entertainment as he was called Diva by then.

After she completed High School, she moved to Kumasi whereby she had the humble opportunity to be part of the Cue Family.

With such might opportunity, she had the chance to work Pewezel, Senyo beat, Kojo Cue, Louskia, Cabum, Lazio Beatz among others.

Not only this, she had the great opportunity to work with renowned sound engineers such as Mix Master Garzy, King Dee, Azeez of Mic Burners, and also rapper Strongman of Sarkcess Music.

Ama Petal after going through all this process has been able to stand out as an independent female artist who is currently working with Tom Beatz and IB as she will officially be out with her first single titled “BoyNoDeyPay”.

Ama Petal is an amazingly talented artist who is on the rise with all passion to tell the world, Ghanaians can produce the best female artists as well with her exceptional music style and flow as Her deliveries are on point and have excellent lyrical contents.

Connect with Ama Petal on these social handles below.

Facebook: Ama Petal

Twitter & Instagram: @AmaPetal

