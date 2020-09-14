Kojo Trap: Narrating his ‘Savage’ music journey in new release

Affable new artist, Kojo Trap has released his new project SAVAGE, a highlight of his story in the music scene.

The up and coming artiste, who identifies his sound with his moniker Trap, and a fuse of Hip-Hop says SAVAGE is a work of art that describes his ego and approach to the music scene and life.

He explains the word SAVAGE has a misconception of being a negative word or influence, but SAVAGE also fuels a mental toughness and attitude to get through the difficulties of life.

The rising artist is building a culture and a fan base for the Trap & Hip Hop community here in Ghana and his third release for the year certifies his hunger to get attention in the Hip Hop and Trap genre.

He works his way up in the scene with his new project SAVAGE, with production credit to another hotshot Bookah.

