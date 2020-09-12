Meet Priscilla Otumfou; the unique gospel artist

Becoming the first to have emerged as an artist from such a prestigious and honorable family is Priscilla Otumfou.

A well-positioned God-fearing young woman versed with Ghanaian customs and traditions, Priscilla gave a unique concept in the making of Yesu Mba.

This is one reason why the entire Ghanaian populace is rooting with their support behind her creativity.

With an elderly Counsel, the singer chimed soul edifying scenes cautioning the world of the second coming of Christ in Yesu Mba.

Through this, Priscilla has changed the perception of the many who think people of her caliber only believe in black magic and not the maker of heaven and earth by giving biblical quotations showing her in-depth knowledge of the Gospel.

Yesu Mba has received numerous endorsements even before its official release.

This clearly tells that the video will be the next biggest thing to happen not only in Africa but the world in general.

Directed by Skyweb Videos, the creativity packed in this video gives it an extraordinary feel, a feeling which is beyond comparison with other Ghanaian gospel videos.

Yesu Mba translates as “Jesus Christ is coming” and preaches on how fierce the second coming of Christ will be to those who practice immorality.

She cautions the world to stay chaste as we await the second coming of Christ.

