Get to know who Benson Lution is

Benson Lution has got the potential to make that crossover into the mainstream and if he continues on this run, then 2020 may be the year when the industry opens its doors to his abilities.

The incredible songwriter/singer Benson Annor popularly known as Benson Lution started his music career with a debut project titled ‘’Like That’’.

Benson Lution Ghanaian Hiplife & Afrobeat artist who also runs as a songwriter is known in real life as Benson Annor.

He had his senior high school level at the West Africa High school whereby he got admission at the Accra Technical University and continued his education at University of Cape Coast

He hails from Akyem Begoro in the Eastern Region of Ghana as he is the only son of his parents and proceeded to study marketing in both Accra Technical University & University of Cape Coast

Benson Lution’s passion for music started at a very early age of 10 whereby he used to rap to his friends and sing in a church choir.

He then stepped into professional music in the year 2018 as today he officially releases his first ever single titled “Like That “ as a test market.

Benson Lution released a new single for 2020 titled ‘Anka Matiti’ featuring Kelvyn Boy.

