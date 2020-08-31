Kweku Greene spotlights African beauty in visuals for; Famous

Afro-Fusion artist Kweku Greene debuts with visuals for maiden single ‘Famous’ Under Horizon Records Gh.

The highly-anticipated music video is rated as ”Topnotch” by music aficionados was under the direction of renowned video director PKMI.

With years of experience as a video director, PKMI gave a superb concept to inspiring lyrics resulting in a very classic and international production for the song ‘Famous’.

In ‘Famous’, video Kweku Greene talks about faithfulness; the act of staying by your man even when he’s broke rather than abandoning him and later hail him when he finally makes it.

Young crooner highlights the beautiful features of the African woman while professing undying love.

Watch the video below and feed your ears, eyes, and heart with good music, join the train by Streaming Kweku Greene songs here.

