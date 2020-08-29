Quayba garners attention with her cover of; Already

New Artiste

Afro-soul songstress, Quayba, has been trending since her release of a cover of ‘Already’ by Beyoncé, Major Lazer & Ghana’s own Shatta Wale.

The live recorded song backed by her band, The Afrosoul Band, gives a Highlife twist to the Afrobeat hit and fuses it with Ga Kpanlogo rhythms .

The three-minute eight second video is full of colourful aesthetics, groovy dance moves and fun vibes. Quayba’s kente outfit, ”crown” braids, beautiful smile and effortless vocal delivery is the perfect icing on the cake.

This enjoyable cover of ‘Already’ features an all-Ghanaian cast showcasing Ghanaian excellence and great musicianship, with Berima Amo lending his skills on production and music direction.

Inspired by Beyoncé’s ”Black is King” movie and to pay homage to the ”Year of Return” initiative, Quayba’s take on this song is her way of further cementing efforts to foster diasporan connection and collaboration.

This Highlife rendition is one out of a series of many more to come, so viewers should stay tuned by following Quayba on all her social media pages and subscribing to her YouTube page.

