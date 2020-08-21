Meet Cilla: A worshipper after God’s own heart

Priscilla Appiah, widely known in by her stage name Cilla is a rising Ghanaian Gospel singer, worshipper, songwriter and an amazing mum.

She grew up in the heart of Ghana, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Her love and passion for gospel music and her specially anointed and gifted song writing abilities and song ministration touches her audience bringing hope and strengthening faith.



Cilla started her career singing in church choir at Kings Palace International, London, United Kingdom.

She started writing her very own songs from 2010 but it was not until 7th January 2020, that an effectual door opened unto her by the Lord.

Her first powerful single release “Adom Pono” is a danceable tune with very powerful lyrical content.

A truck she claim is her personal testimony. A must have tune inspired by 1 Corinthians 16 : 9.

Cilla currently working hard in the studios on her album. She has chosen a decidedly wider array of gospel styles in other to touch a wider array of emotions and reaching out to inspire and boost faith to the glory of God.

