New Genre Alert! Pappi Sing introduces Afrolife music with; Fama Omo

Rising music sensation Pappi Sing has welcomed his own Afrolife music genre with a Kelvynboy assisted joint; Fama Omo

According to Pappi Sing, his version of Afrolife music was a fusion of Highlife and Afro-pop music with synthesized musical instruments.

“My dream is to ignite interest in Ghanaian Afrolife music to attract global interest.

“My style of Afrolife contains metaphors about Ghanaian love setting both in the past and present drawing inspiration from the likes Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Papa Yankson, Pat Thomas, among others,” he told the GNA Entertainment.

Signed onto the Premium Music Record Label, the newest croner has set sights on becoming one of Ghana’s biggest music exports having proven himself with his versatility and uniqueness.

Currently promoting his love anthem “Fama Omo” single featuring Kelvynboy, the budding act had been lauded by social media commentators for his lyrical vibes on the new song.

He promises more fun packed projects and this new single with Kelvynboy is just a snippet of the many entertaining packages he has for Ghana and the world.

