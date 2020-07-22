Drupz aims for the top!

Drupz, born Henry Bernard Moses is a young Ghanaian Afro-Pop / Highlife and Dancehall musician who hails from the Western Region, Sekondi.

He was born on 1st April 1991 to his parents Mr. James Joshua Moses(Father) and Mrs. Mariam Benedicta Andrews(Mother) who loved him very much.

His passion for music begun at an early age where he used to sing with every opportunity that came his way.

Drupz

He however began his primary education and junior secondary education Young Christian JHS in Takoradi but then moved on to furthered his education and proceeded to Ghana Secondary Technical School (G.S.T.S) where he successfully completed.

The passion for music pushed Drupz to begin singing and performing in class.

His writing influence was from listening to other inspirational songs. He is set to put his lyrics and voice to the world.

Drupz has unique musical style derived from his desire to sing and compose lyrics with everything happening around him.

His soulful side, which he adopted from regularly singing, makes him sound very melodic.

Drupz however hopes to develop his music career around these various genres; Afro-beats, Afro-pop, Reggae, Dancehall and Highlife.

He plans to study and create his own unique sound out what he has learned from these amazing music genres.

Distributed Digitally by MiPROMO

Drupz who is very much inspired by legendary artists such as Burna Boy looks to soar higher in his music career just like his predecessors.

Drupz is currently signed under 7th Wave Records and released “Rockstar” earlier this year.

Drupz and his new solid management team are gearing up to set the pace for a blazing musical career for him.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!