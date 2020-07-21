Sparrow announces date to get Sober

Sparrow, a young budding artist, has announced July 31st as the date for the release of his next single titled SOBER, on all major music platforms.

Sparrow, real name; Akwasi Akoto-Bamfo, is a rapper, song writer and an all-genre genius who was born in Kumasi but grew up in the suburbs of Accra.

He begun writing and performing his own songs in Junior high School and continued to perfect his craft in senior high school.

Growing up, Sparrow has been heavily influenced by acts including Ofori Amponsah, Asem, Richie, Kwaw Kese, Tic Tac, Lil Wayne, Drake, Rick Ross, Akon, Kanye West, and T-Pain.

In 2020, Sparrow’s musical journey began. His music is a reflection of his experiences, his struggles, his emotions- his story.

You can presave sober on all major music platforms here: https://ditto.fm/sober-sparrow

SOBER is an afroswing song fusing rap and elements of hip life.

SOBER is a song about nightlife and attractive women. Its a song inspired by a real-life experience, “I was out one night with two girls and none of them were sober.”

It’s an up beat song that will remind us of what the night life was like before the corona pandemic and will give us a feel-good feeling about life after this pandemic.

