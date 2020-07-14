New Artiste

Nana Prof: the multi-faceted Gospel music enigma

He is skilled & anointed in songs, the prophetic & God's word

Nana Prof: the multi-faceted Gospel music enigma
Photo Credit: Nana Prof/Facebook

Today on Ghanamusic.com, we spotlight an embodiment of multi-faceted giftings; a prophet (a true one at that), a psalmist & a very amusing yet astute preacher of the word, Gabriel B.A Asamoah known in showbiz as Nana Prof.

Hailing from Kumasi Bremang, he is the head pastor of Christ For All Baptist Church in Adenta, Accra.

His delivery on stage during ministarations is something to behold as he dabbles well in both local and contemporary songs.

We might just be hearing of him as he released his debut single, W’ahenie ft. Brother Sammy not too long agox but the anointed chap has been behind the scenes of the Gospel music industry for over 20 solid years.

Since then, he has topped it up with a latest release dubbed, Yahweh – a contemporary English Hillsong style that showcases his versatily and command over a broad range of genres.

He boasts of two albums which have had its fair share of airplay and has blessed lives nationally.

Nana Prof currently hosts ‘The Prophetic Voice’ on Vision 1 FM every Tuesday, 10 pm to 11 pm.

Follow him across social media especially facebook at; Onyame Kyeame Nana Proph

