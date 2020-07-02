Mr Bankz: The latest multi-genre music menace

Seeking to dominate the Ghanaian Afropop/Afrobeat/Highlife scene is the multi-talented Mr Bankz, born Henry Elorm Andrews who hails from Avatime in the Volta Region.

He had his basic and junior high school education at New Universal Academy in Mamprobi in Accra and preceded to Tema Senior High School where he had his Second Cycle Education.

After High School, He trained as an IT Consultant with IPMC and furthered to Regent University of Science & Technology where he holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management with Computing.

He is currently the IT Manager of Grid Petroleum Ghana Limited. The fast-rising sensational vocalist discovered his music talent at age 14 when he realized that he could compose and sing.

After his senior high school education, he composed his first single dubbed “Peace” which ushered him into the music industry.

In 2001 to 2002, his love for music became enormous which pushed him to

team up with a colleague friend called “Konkah” to record couple of Demos

as a music group called “Ahenema”.

Inspirations from Ghanaian Music Giants like VIP, BukBak and Akyeame

encouraged them to learn new skills and music ideas in the Industry.

This enlightened them to rebrand as a group in 2004 where they changed their name to “Banka 2 Banka”.

The music duo recorded their first official mastered single dubbed “Moni”

until life made them go separate ways since both acts needed to further

their education to the Tertiary.

As the lead Vocalist of “Banka 2 Banka” music duo fame, he now rebrands as “Mr. Bankz” to have a new phase of his music career.

He is currently embarking on a solo project, highly motivated to produce evergreen classic tunes for the world.

With a unique brand and a sensational voice, Mr. Bankz is poised to compose good music and contribute his quota in promoting Highlife, Hiplife, Afro pop, Afro beat and RnB genres.

Mr. Bankz currently has three (3) songs to his credit. One of which featured

Zylofon Music Hip-hop Act “Obibini” and “Nafa City” on a classic tune dubbed (Sika), (Nhyira) featuring Ghana’s Rap Heavyweight Quata Budukusu and (We Taya) featuring Wrzd Yoshi.

He has also worked with Rashid Metal, Luther, Bbryte of Ruff n smooth Fame and Dela Muzique.

The Sika Hitmaker has also worked with renowned Ghanaian music

producers and sound engineers in the industry such us; Nature works, Bbryte, Dr Ray Beat and Nafa City.

He has performed on couple of stages and concerts including Sound Splash,

T.V Africa Shows, TV3’s Music music, Vibe FM Street carnival among others.

Mr. Bankz looks forward to working with all Artistes across the world

especially his Ghanaian brothers Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale as

well as Emerging Artistes like himself.

Mr. Bankz dreams of being consistent, sustaining his music brand and

dominate the music industry for years.

He also has the passion of growing young Artistes hence establish a record label and manage Artistes.

