Korkui: Ga Mashie’s newest Queen of live performance

Ga Mashie’s newest vocal powerhouse, Korkui also known as Love Mensah is the lead singer of Dromo Naa music group based in Bubuiashie, Accra.

She started as a cultural dancer at a tender age and gradually developed into a good singer.

She still performs with her group because she loves to sing, you would know why people love to hear her sing when you listen to the two singles she has released, Anukwale and Corona lover.

She and her handlers are poised on pushing a lot of Ga songs to break the monotony and give listeners options.

Watch out for her subsequent releases after these two initial releases which would be predominantly Ga songs with occasional Twi or English songs.

They would be released sparingly just to satisfy other listeners who need to hear and enjoy Korkui’s voice in their office, bedrooms, parties and at all occasions.

You should be ready to watch her live performances as she brings all the experiences from her dancing days in the cultural troupe and her performance with Dromo Naa as the bands’ lead singer.

She wants to appeal to all Ghanaians especially Gas from far and near to support her on all the platforms and where ever they hear her songs.

She is currently signed unto Jet-Y productions and the songs were recorded by Obed Otoo with assistance from Agyingo.

Stay tuned and watch out for the release of her video Anukwale and Corona lover dropping soon.

All we can say for now is just wait and see!

