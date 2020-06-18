Meet Afrobeats’ newest prodigy; Gakpey

BlakEye Rekkodz signee & new entrant Gakpey Christian Mawuli with the stage name Gakpey, is set to take the Afrobeat genre to the next level.

Hailing from Vume in the Volta Region, he has lived all his life in Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region.

His schooling commenced from the Kaneshie Daycare Center and proceeded to Covenant Educational Centre to write his Basic Education Certificate Examination which he passed and got admitted to Saint Thomas Aquinas Senior High School to pursue his high school education.

It was in SHS that his love for music was nurtured when he joined the musical group, “ASQUAD”.

He released his first ever recorded sound in 2016 titled “Where Are You”, an R&B song while still part of the group, “ASQUAD”.

In 2019, he got signed onto BlakEye Rekkodz, A Ghanaian talent management and grooming label who is focused on redefining new artistes with international appeal.

He is set to make a major industry debut appearance with his new single, Man Dey.

Scheduled for release on June 19, 2020 “Man Dey” – a soothing afrobeats song by Gakpey, is aimed at inspiring and motivating the masses on their daily struggles as they grow through life.

It was produced by Ghanaian producer, Gidi Siq to kick start his music career professionally under BlakEye Rekkodz on Friday, June 19.

