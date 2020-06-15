Get excited as Aqua Nie joins the Gospel music industry

A new artiste who has the potential to take the Gospel music industry by storm is Bismark Akomaning Acquah, known with the stage name Aqua Nie.

Aqua Nie describes his brand of music as “Christian and inspirational” pieces and he loves to learn from all creative musicians who inspire him, be they secular or gospel.

“I don’t discriminate when it comes to learning from the best. God gave me the talent and I must nurture it and give Him my best” he said.

Aqua Nie’s journey to music was very ironic. During his school days at Oda Senior High School, friends discouraged him from singing even in the school choir because they said he didn’t have the potential.

This made him coil into his shell, “the only way anyone could hear me sing was when they stood beside me at church during worship or praises times” he lamented.



According to the young man from Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, a man he would never forget by name Peter Dontoh eventually heard him sing and encouraged him to join the church choir.

His performance in the choir led him to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, where he was appointed the director of the school choir.

“I have been directing our church choir ever since. Shyness kept my talent bottled but through God’s orchestration, I am here today.”

This new kid on the block has got social media excited about his single hit song “Daa Nyame Beba“.

Reasons for the excitement:

Firstly, its due to the fact that the song hits on a very controversial social and religious issue and this has to do with the activities of fake prophets and deceitful men of God.

Secondly, the creativity and versatility of the artiste in combining good rap and good singing skills in one song.

And the last reason is the fact that any listener to this song cannot help but notice a replication of Hiplife legend Sarkodie’s style of rapping.

All these attributes are neatly packaged in this great banger titled “Daa Nyame Beba”.

According to Aqua Nie, he was inspired to adopt rapping in his gospel line by Sarkodie.

“I used to listen to Sarkodie’s songs and I can rap his lyrics by heart. “

Apart from Daa Nyame Beba, Aqua Nie has other great singles like “Me Da W’ase” and “God Is Good” which are equally well programmed and are great for enjoyment and inspiration.

Though a chemistry teacher by profession at the Church of Christ SHS in the Ashanti Region, he says there is no going back from music.

“I want my songs to hit the whole world. That is my dream“.

