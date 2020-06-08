Lazzybwoy aims for the stars with his unique style

Known to be one of the fastest uprising Afrobeat, dancehall artiste in Oti Region, and the three Northern Regions of Ghana, Lazzybwoy is poised to make it to the top.

Currently residing in Oti Region, the multi talent, has captured many good music lovers from all over the globe with his touching lyrics and unique style.

Lazzybwoy is officially here to present to us his first commercial song to Ghana and the whole world, “Today”.

It’s believed that his fans are distributed across almost all the communities in the three Northern Regions due to his local music which is highly consumed there.

This is another star Ghana and the world should watch out for.

