Soww Ffar to touch souls through his music!
Young Afropop artiste Soww Ffar has set himself up for a journey into the Ghanaian music industry that should culminate with a Grammy.
Signed unto Swag City Entertainment, Soww Ffar reveals that his primary goal is to preach to the world and to touch souls through words of wisdom.
Music chose me as it’s advocate to pursue that course
Being a perfectionist, Soww Ffar believes that one must strive for flawlessness and amid high performance standards, accompanied by overly critical self-evaluations and concerns.
The Bsc. Banking & Finance degree holder started composing and writing songs way back in primary 5 through to High School where he went on hiatus.
Soww Ffar recorded his first single with a team of friends (3G) in 2012 after completing Accra High School.
Soww Ffar is a preacher as he believes there are many messages of wisdom and words of truth deposited in him and would love to share to the world.
There's no situation as mean as having people who are capable of help ignoring you when you needed them most Song titled H)M) which translates as hunger find its origin from the Ga dialect; a language spoken by the Gas from Ghana West Africa Song informs us that extending a helping hand comes a long way in creating great bond and love in society H)M) sends a message of caution across to those of us who consciously deny others help even though we may be in the position to. It informs us about the effects and mysteries in the world of ungenerous persons; Telling us the result of KARMA wont be exempted in a scenario of this kind
In 2019, he officially released his solo project dubbed Womba.
He currently has three (3) studio albums to his credit, which he featured Ghanaian performing artistes, including, Camidoh, Kojo Cue, Tulenkey and Worlasi.
