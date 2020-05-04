Sami Nate speaks to the world on ‘Broken World’

Emerging artist, Sami Nate has released a new song titled Broken World which seeks to address World issues.

The song by the TMC Music Records singer was triggered by the frequent battles with loss and adversity that go on in the World.

More evident in these times during which the globe is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Nate hopes for the song will provide strength for people to ride the crisis out.

Broken World was produced by Tom Beats with the accompanying music video directed by Reel Films.

The Afro-pop artist, born Samuel Fiifi Asante, since 2018 has been signed onto the TMC Music record label.

